A serial shoplifter dubbed "the Lynx thief" for stealing deodorants to feed his solvent abuse has been banned from a city centre for five years.

Steven Betts regularly targeted stores in Leeds to steal aerosols. He assaulted staff when challenged.

On 10 July, he targeted the Poundland shop, in Lands Lane, and stole 29 cans of Lynx from the display.

He was stopped by store security after a shopper became suspicious and alerted staff.

But he returned to the same store three times on 24 July, taking £20 worth of aerosols before attempting to leave the shop.

Betts pushed a female staff member who challenged him and threw a punch at her colleague.

During the ensuing struggle he scratched the woman to her arm and chest.

He was charged with seven counts of shoplifting, two counts of common assault, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Betts, 46, of Cross Green Crescent, Cross Green, Leeds, was jailed for 25 weeks after admitting the offences. He was also given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from the city centre for five years.

Insp Natasha Tierney, who heads the Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Betts’ prolific offending has had a very significant negative impact on staff at several city centre businesses.

"Not only has he repeatedly stolen from them, but he has turned violent when challenged, causing understandable distress and upset to those involved."

"We hope this comprehensive and long-standing criminal behaviour order will be effective in addressing his behaviour on his release from prison and will also support his post-sentence supervision.

"We encourage the public to assist us by reporting any breaches of the order if they see him within the exclusion zone."