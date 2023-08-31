Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

A Leeds United superfan has had to build an extension to house a vast collection of club memorabilia worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Postman Ben Hunt, 46, started collecting club shirts, balls, flags, signed photographs and other items 26 years ago.

The hobby became an obsession and he now owns a huge "museum" of prized items dating back to the 1950s. Such is the extent of the collection that he has had to build a large extension to his three-bedroom semi-detached house in Denby Dale, West Yorkshire, to keep it.

The collection is now worth more than the house itself.

Ben told ITV News: "As a kid you dream of playing for Leeds United. Well, that's not going to happen for the majority of us. So I thought, the closest I'm ever going to get is to get a shirt actually worn by a player, so I just got it. I thought, 'yes, I'm loving this'. And I just couldn't stop then."

Ben Hunt's most prized possessions include a number of FA Cup final shirts. Credit: ITV News

Ben's first collector's item was a shirt belonging to Eddie Gray, a member of the legendary Don Revie side of the 1960s and 70s, which he bought as a 20-year-old.

Among his most prized possessions are FA Cup final shirts from 1965, '70' 72 and '73, as well as Gordon Strachan's promotion winning shirt from 1992 and the last Leeds shirt worn by Eddie Gray.

He said: "These shirts and boots and goalie gloves have actually done battle for Leeds United. So you can't get any better than that."

Ben even owns a pair of match underpants worn by Junior Firpo, with the defender's squad number three stitched into the front.

Ben owns a pair of underpants worn by defender Junior Firpo. Credit: ITV News

The collection is so impressive it prompted a call from former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

"The nicest thing I've got was when Bielsa rang me up and says, 'come to [training ground] Thorpe Arch', and he gifted me a match-worn shirt."

Bielsa also signed Ben's arm, which he then got as a tattoo.

The collection has attracted visitors from Dubai, Australia, America and Scandinavia and one day he hopes it will become a permanent exhibition at Elland Road itself.

But he says his collecting days are far from over.

"There are thousands of things I want," he said. "The Robin Reliant that the 2000 squad used to have to drive to Elland Road if they got the worst trainer of the week - that's somewhere, and that needs to be here."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.