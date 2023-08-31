Two schools have been partially closed on the eve of the new term after surveys found weak concrete in the buildings.

Pupils will be moved to "safe" areas of Crossflatts Primary School and Eldwick Primary School, in Bradford, after the problem came to light.

Bradford Council said temporary classrooms would be set up in the coming weeks and months. The kitchen at Crossflatts is also affected.

The council has carried out detailed surveys at 45 schools to determine whether reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used in their construction.

The lightweight material was used to construct many civic buildings from the 1950s to the 1990s, before being found to deteriorate over time.

It has an estimated lifespan of around 30 years.

The council said only qualified concrete specialists would be allowed to access affected areas to assess and carry out remedial works.

At least eight teaching spaces have been lost, alongside staff facilities.

Sue Lowndes, Bradford Council’s assistant director schools and learning, said: “We are putting plans in place for those two schools to make sure no one is put at risk and also to minimise any disruption to children’s education.

“We know how important it is to make sure children can continue at school. Headteachers at the affected schools are working with parents and staff so we can keep them informed of the changes that are being put in place.”

