The first "blue super moon" since 2009 provided a spectacular sight in the skies over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire overnight on Wednesday.

The moon was officially at its fullest at 2.35am on Thursday, and several Calendar weather watchers stayed up late to capture its full glory.

Here ITV weather presenter Kerrie Gosney explains the phenomenon and presents some of the best pictures.

What is a super moon?

The moon's journey around the Earth is elliptical (oval shaped), meaning the distance between us and the moon is different depending on its cycle.

The apogee (meaning far) is when the moon is at its greatest distance from Earth, and perigee (meaning near) is when it's at its closest. There is a difference of around 30,000 miles.

When the moon is at its perigee it can appear 30% brighter, and is given the name 'super moon' as it's around 14% closer than when it's at its furthest point.

What is a blue moon?

A blue moon is the name given to a second full moon in any given month.

There was a full moon on August 1 and a second coming during the early hours of August 31.

What is a super blue moon and how rare is it?

A super blue moon is both a super moon and a blue moon. This combination doesn't happen all that often.

A super moon happens three to four times a year (there are four in 2023, two in August). While a blue moon happens once every few years.

A super blue moon is rare. The last one occurred in December 2009. The next one won't be for almost 14 years in January 2037.

Fine weather for a change

Quite often weather conditions obscure the moon, but visibility was good this year.

Skies were kind, but temperatures were chilly for August!

Thankfully weather conditions were dry and clear across most parts of the Calendar region. Chilly though, rural spots got down to three to four degrees (cold for August).

Here are some of your best shots:

Taken from Ryhill, West Yorkshire Credit: Sue Billcliffe

Taken from Anderby Creek Credit: Paul Marshall

Taken from Scartho, Grimsby Credit: Monica Jones

Taken from Normanton, West Yorkshire Credit: Michiko Smith

Taken from Hull Credit: Simon Collinson

Taken from Baildon Moor Credit: Matt Patton

Taken from Goole Credit: Marv Osborne

Taken from Higger Tor in Derbyshire Credit: Craig Bell and Helen Marsh

