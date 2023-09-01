A three-year-old boy was hurt after he was hit by an off-road bike which then sped off.

The boy was walking with his parents near to Cundy Cross, on the Transpennine Trail near Barnsley, when the bike collided with him before leaving the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The boy suffered minor injuries, a cut lip, and wounds to his back, but was extremely distressed, as were his parents."

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at 2pm on 15 August, to come forward.