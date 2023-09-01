A man who was stabbed to death has been named after police arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

Ryan Ellwood, 42, was fatally injured in an incident at Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, Wakefield, shortly after 11pm on 29 August.

A post mortem examination confirmed he died of a single stab wound.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Phil Hughes, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We have specialist officers supporting Ryan Ellwood’s family as they try to come to terms with his tragic, untimely death. I would ask that people respect their privacy.

"I would now ask anyone who knew Ryan and has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries to please report it."