Video report by Matt Price

Health campaigners in Bridlington have suggested lives are being put at risk by what they describe as huge health inequalities in the East Yorkshire seaside town.

As it stands, there are now only two GP practices in Bridlington, the local hospital does not operate as an emergency department and experts say the town is now a "dental desert" with patients struggling to access care.

As part of Calendar’s Shifting Sands series, looking into issues within our coastal towns, there are now fresh calls for increased funding, and improved provision.

Bridlington is now classed as one of the most deprived places in Britain, with an ageing population. And research suggests there is a clear link between poverty and NHS pressures.

A recent report highlighted a "significant health service deficit" in coastal towns

Carinna Gascoigne is a mother of two and uses the foodbank in the town to help support wages from her job.

She said: "My youngest son does have a few cavities and its really hard for me to get a dentist’s appointment as no one is taking them on. It’s frustrating, especially when he’s eating and in pain."

Carinna Gascoigne says the lack of dental provision in Bridlington frustrating

Kimberley is a health campaigner who herself faces an 80-mile round trip from Bridlington to York for cancer testing.

She said: "If you’re having a heart attack and trying to get to Hull that’s over an hour’s travel. That hour is critical, it’s a critical time for somebody."

A recent report by Britain's Chief Medical officer, Professor Chris Witty, highlighted a "significant health service deficit in terms of recorded service standards, cancer indicators and emergency admissions in coastal communities."

Bridlington Health Forum is now calling from health bodies and the government for further investment and the expansion of the town’s hospital.

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are investing £47million to build a new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital.

"This multi-million-pound investment will significantly increase capacity and improve care for patients all along the East Coast and surrounding areas."

The trust also supports calls for further dental provision in the town.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board said: “[We] inherited a challenging position with regards to dental services, including long waits for treatment, inequities in access, and workforce challenges.

"Despite these challenges, the ICB is keen to work in close partnership with Local Dental Committees and dental colleagues to create local solutions that meet the needs of our communities."