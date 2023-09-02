A peadophile has been jailed for more than 14 years after admitting sexually abusing several children over more than two decades.

Nicholas Powers, 56, of Belmont Avenue in Doncaster, pleaded guilty to numerous offences spanning 20 years, including four counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of indecent assault.

Among his victims was a vulnerable boy with significant learning difficulties.

Powers was sentenced to 14 years and five months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 31 August.

He has also been put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, and issued with a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and a lifetime restraining order.

Powers was arrested in December 2021 after he picked up a teenage boy in his car and drove him to his home, where he sexually assaulted him.

He made his victim, who he had met online, perform a sexual act on him and touch him inappropriately before driving him back home.

Before he got out of the car, he warned the boy to stay quiet and said that if he told anyone he would "get done".

His victim says he was left disgusted, ashamed, and terrified by what had happened, and admitted he had experienced suicidal thoughts.

That same evening, he told his mother, who reported the incident to police after she found his phone in a bin.

Powers also admitted sexually abusing a teenage girl in September 2001 after plying her with alcohol.

Investigating Officer Alexandra Storey said: "Powers knew his victims were underage but completely ignored this and subjected them to unimaginable abuse, which saw them contemplate suicide and resort to self-harming.

"In another act of cruelty and dominance over them, he then threatened them to keep quiet about what had happened."

As well as pleading guilty to three counts of indecent assault and four counts of sexual activity with a child, Powers also admitted two counts of making indecent photographs of a child as well as offences of attempting to communicate sexually with a child and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

IO Storey commended the two young victims for their bravery in coming forward, and said she hoped that the lengthy sentence handed down by the court would bring them closure.

She added: "This has been a lengthy investigation involving two young victims who endured unthinkable abuse and were left with significant mental health problems.

"We will not tolerate crimes of this nature and our teams are working hard to identify those taking advantage of young people online. We want people to know that we are here, and we are always ready to listen."