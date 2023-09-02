Police have released CCTV of a masked man after an armed robbery at a betting shop in Harrogate.

A man with a scarf round his face who was carrying a kitchen knife, went into Betfred on King's Road at around 8.15pm on Friday 1 September.

He left with a small amount of cash before he made off, crossed the road and is thought to have gone down Back Dawson Terrace.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 9ins with blue or green eyes and brown hair.

Detective Sergeant Tom Barker from North Yorkshire Police said: "Clearly this was frightening for the staff at Betfred. Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident,"

"I want to emphasise that we don’t believe any members of the local community are at risk. The suspect in this case has clearly targeted the location to steal cash."

Police say they have video footage from the area and have released an image of a man they need to locate as part of their enquiries.

They are urging anyone with doorbell camera footage to come forward.