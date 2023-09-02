All traffic was temporarily held on the M1 Northbound near Wakefield as emergency services tackled a car on fire.

The motorway was closed between Junction 39 for Wakefield/Durkar and Junction 40 for Ossett/Wakefield.

Traffic has since been released in three of the four lanes.

Traffic cameras revealed firefighters tackling the blaze in a car in the first lane of the motorway.

National Highways said recovery for the burnt out car was en route to the scene.

The closure led to 30 minute delays on the approach to the incident.