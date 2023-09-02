Woman charged with murder after man stabbed to death in Wakefield

Ryan Ellwood
Ryan Ellwood died of a single stab wound at a property in Agbrigg on Tuesday 29 August Credit: West Yorkshire Police

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a property in Wakefield.

Ryan Ellwood, 42, was found injured at a property in Greenwood Court in Agbrigg shortly after 11pm on Tuesday 29 August.

He was pronounced dead a short time later and a post mortem later found he died of a single stab wound.

Police name man stabbed to death after woman arrested

Lisa Ellwood, 40, of Greenwood Court in Wakefield, has been charged with Mr Ellwood's murder and remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

Police are still appealing for information to assist their investigation, urging anyone who can help their enquiries to call 101.