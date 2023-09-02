A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a property in Wakefield.

Ryan Ellwood, 42, was found injured at a property in Greenwood Court in Agbrigg shortly after 11pm on Tuesday 29 August.

He was pronounced dead a short time later and a post mortem later found he died of a single stab wound.

Lisa Ellwood, 40, of Greenwood Court in Wakefield, has been charged with Mr Ellwood's murder and remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

Police are still appealing for information to assist their investigation, urging anyone who can help their enquiries to call 101.