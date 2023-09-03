A popular festival in East Yorkshire has been saved from cancellation after the organisers' baby arrived before his due date.

Phil and Natalie Neadley, who run the annual Alpaca Fest in North Cave, were expecting baby Fred to arrive the weekend of the festival and said they didn't know what they would have done had he been born on time.

He luckily arrived six days early so the event could go ahead as planned on Saturday 2 September.

2,500 attended Alpaca Fest in North Cave on Saturday 2 September

Natalie spent a full ten-hour day helping the event run smoothly, with Fred in tow and helped by Phil.

She said: "It was very difficult to balance everything with a new baby - however I was super determined our annual festival would go ahead!

"We hold it to raise awareness of alpacas and teach people all about them, as many people have not even come across them before."

Ings Park Alpacas, in North Cave, often welcomes people who would not normally get the chance to handle animals.

The event is held annually and run by Natalie and Phil Neadley

Natalie said: 'We have many families and groups who have never seen animals up close before, even horses and sheep, as well as the alpacas.

"We didn't want to let anyone down today! Since having baby Fred, I haven't slowed down at all, as we own a farm. I wanted his first day out to be here. He'll be alpaca walking in no time. Phil has been an amazing support."

The Alpaca Fest hosted bands, stallholders, offered sheep and alpaca-handling experiences, and even held 'baby goat yoga' sessions.

Phil said: "What can I say, it's been hard, but Natalie is absolutely brilliant, I don't know how she's done it. I want to thank everyone who helped."