Three puppies have been left in a box outside an animal sanctuary near Sheffield.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary say they discovered the box on Friday 25 August and at first thought it contained donations but soon realised it contained the dogs.

It is thought they are Maltese puppies which are only around 7 or 8-weeks-old.

In a post on Facebook the sanctuary said: "We do not judge whoever left them or their circumstances, and they are always better to be with us rather than left at the side of the road.

"However, it does prove more challenging not understanding their background or their current health condition and it also makes us wonder where the mother is."

Although the sanctuary was full, they managed to find room for the puppies. They have since been re-homed.

The sanctuary urged people to donate to their charity page to help give the puppies a better start in life.

They also said they had received a "huge" number of messages offering to rehome them, but said applications are now closed.