A man has been charged with murder after the death of a teenager in Chapeltown, Leeds.

The 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries on Francis Street in the early hours of Saturday 26 August and died later in hospital.

Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane in Leeds, has been charged with his murder and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday 4 September.

The 19-year-old was found with serious injuries and died later in hospital

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "Our investigation into this man’s tragic death has identified further people of interest and we have a range of enquiries currently ongoing to locate these people.

"We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Francis Street, or anyone with footage that may assist our enquiries to contact our investigation team."

The force is urging anyone with information to contact 101 or Crimestoppers.