An 18-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a lorry on the A17 near Boston in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident, which involved a Citroen C4 and an HGV, just before 5am on Saturday 3 September.

It happened between the Swineshead roundabout and the Sutterton roundabout on the A17.

The driver of the Citroen was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said specialist officers were supporting his family.

Police were still at the scene of the crash on Sunday morning and said the A17 was set to stay closed for most of the day.

They urged anyone with information about the incident to call 101.