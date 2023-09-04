Leeds City Council has confirmed plans for the return of the city's Christmas market after it was cancelled three years in a row.

The authority says the event will be "bigger and better than ever" and will be spread across the city centre for the first time.

Around 120 seasonal stalls and decorations will be dotted across 13 different streets and public spaces, including Briggate, City Square and The Corn Exchange.

Three separate outdoor bar areas will also be set up as part of the offering, which will run from November 24 to December 22.

The popular German-themed market, which was previously confined to Millennium Square, was a Christmas staple for families across the city and beyond for several years.

But Covid forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, while visa costs meant it was also absent last year.

Leeds Christmas Market was confined to Millennium Square in previous years but will be spread across the city in 2023 Credit: PA

Earlier this year, however, it was revealed the council had signed a three year contract with operator Market Place Europe to revive the attraction.

A programme of family-friendly events and experiences is also being planned to run alongside the market, while the Ice Cube skating rink which appeared in Millennium Square in 2022 will return again this year.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, executive member for culture, said: "We’ve been working hard behind the scenes for some time now to find the right Christmas market that will give more people, places and businesses the chance to be part of one of the busiest and most exciting times of the year.

"This new market will make the most of the fantastic, newly pedestrianised spaces we have across the city and make the Leeds feel more special and magical than ever before."

Opening hours for the market are expected to be:

Monday – Wednesday: 10am – 7pmThursday – Saturday: 10am – 9pmSunday 10am – 6pm

Proposed locations for the Christmas market are:

City Square

Boar Lane outside Trinity Church

Outside the Corn Exchange

Briggate

New Briggate

Albion Place

Lands Lane

Headrow

Cookridge Street

Bond Court

Bond Street

Dortmund Square

Millenium Square alongside the Ice Cube

Outdoor bar areas are expected to be located in: