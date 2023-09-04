A commercial printing company has been fined £100,000 after an employee’s hand was crushed by a laminating machine that was not adequately guarded.

The man had been working for Celloglas Limited at its site at Cross Green Industrial Estate in Leeds.

The incident happened on 25 November 2020 as the worker, aged 31 at the time, tried to feed the machine with paper.

He realised it was broken and tried to fix it, but his right hand was drawn into the device and crushed between two rollers.

He suffered soft tissue crush injuries and nerve damage to his hand as well as contact burns to his right wrist.

The man could not drive for seven months following the incident. He also suffered with anxiety and PTSD.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found the laminating machine was not adequately guarded and that the company failed to review existing risk assessments for the machine, which required the production of a safe system of work.

Celloglas Ltd admitted breaching health and safety laws.

It was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay £5,165.09 in costs at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 30 August.

HSE inspector Darian Dundas said: "A review of existing risk assessments for the machine should have identified that a safe system of work was required to keep operatives safe from harm.

"Had such a review taken place then this incident could so easily have been avoided."