The world's best cyclists will be in the Calendar region this week as The Tour of Britain makes its way through parts of East Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

More than 100 riders are taking part including Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock, from Leeds, former British National Champion Connor Swift, from Thorne, and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Harry Tanfield, from Great Ayton.

Stage Three of the race on Tuesday 5 September goes from Goole to Beverley and Stage Four from Sherwood Forest to Newark on Wednesday 6 September.

Due to the nature of the cycling race, there will be fixed road closures at the start and end of stages as well as rolling road closures.

Tom Pidcock from Leeds is one of those taking part in the Tour of Britain Credit: PA

Stage three route:

There will be a neutral start - which allows all riders to get up to speed - from Goole’s central precinct on Boothferry Road at 11.30am with the race proper starting at Knedlington Road at 11.45am.

The route then makes its way through Market Weighton, Driffield, Bridlington and Hornsea, before finishing in Beverley opposite the racecourse at about 3.30pm.

Stage Three of the Tour of Britain Credit: Google/Tour of Britain

Roads on and around the race route will be closed for a short period – usually approximately 15 to 20 minutes before the lead riders arrive.

Race start (Goole) - from 6pm on Monday 4 September, to 6pm on Tuesday, 5 September:

Estcourt Street/Stanley Street and car parking area, entire length of both and full car parking area

Estcourt Terrace, from its junction with Stanley Street to Clock Tower Roundabout

Carlisle Street, from Victoria Street to Clock Tower Roundabout

Clock Tower Roundabout, entire length except for one lane through its southern end, between Stanhope Street and North Street

Boothferry Road, between Clock TowerRoundabout and Vermuyden Way

The world's best cyclists are taking part in the Tour of Britain 2023 Credit: PA

Race end (Beverley) - Tuesday, 5 September:

York Road, from Newbald Road to Killingwoldgraves Roundabout, from 5am-7pm

Newbald Road, from York Road to Killingwoldgraves Lane, from 5am-7pm

Molescroft Road, from Molescroft Park to New Walk, from 1pm for the duration of the events.

New Walk, fixed closure from 1pm for the duration of the events.

North Bar Without, fixed closure from 1pm-7pm

York Road, from North Bar Without to Newbald Road, from 1pm-7pm

A full list of rolling road closures can be found here.

Stage four:

There will be a neutral start at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at 11.15am with the start proper at the A616 Worksop Road at 11.25am on Wednesday (6 Sept).

It finishes 166km later at Victoria Street in Newark-on-Trent.

Stage Four of the Tour of Britain

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has advised that rolling road closures are designed to keep disruption to a minimum. They will be in place for as long as needed as the peloton makes its way along the route.

Fixed closures will be enforced at the start in Goole and at the finish in Beverley. Goole’s Estcourt Street Car Park will also be closed to vehicles for 24 hours from 6pm this evening (4 Sept).

Council Leader Cllr Anne Handley accepted the Tour of Britain would cause some disruption, but highlighted the benefits of hosting a stage in the race.

She said: "This is a huge event for the East Riding, and we want everyone across the county to embrace it and join us in making it an unforgettable one."