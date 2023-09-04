A woman and two children have died in a three-vehicle crash involving a double decker bus on the A61 near Ripon.

A Vauxhall Meriva, a Toyota Aygo and the bus were involved in the collision between South Stainley and Ripley at around 2.20pm on Sunday 3 September.

Both cars were driving in the opposite direction from the bus.

All three people in the Vauxhall - a woman in her 30s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy - died.

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with leg injuries and some of the bus passengers sustained minor injuries.

No-one in the Toyota was hurt.

North Yorkshire Police said the next of kin of those who died have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

The force is also appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles before the crash or witnessed what happened to call 101.