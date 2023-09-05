Inspectors found chicken 104 days past its use-by date among dozens of expired food products for sale at a shop in Leeds.

Trading Standards uncovered nearly 50 items at BK Stores in Harehills, which were collectively more than 2,700 days past their expiry date.

As well as five packs of chicken slices 104 days out of date, inspectors found three packs of sliced beef 97 days past the use-by date, four packs of turkey rashers 90 days beyond their expiry and five packs of sliced turkey 83 days over their safe date.

The food was found during a routine inspection on 30 November last year. Aamir Masood from BK Stores, Harehills, was fined nearly £4,000 and ordered to pay a contribution towards prosecution costs after pleading guilty to food safety and hygiene offences.

Mr Masood claimed his suppliers had failed to replace his out-of-date food and that date code checks were carried out once a week.

Beef with a use-by date of 25 August was found during the inspection on 30 November. Credit: Trading Standards

Trading Standards manager David Strover said: “Businesses must ensure that they undertake regular date checks on items bearing use by dates, they must invest in appropriate staff training and recording methods to ensure these checks are performed. It is the responsibility of food retailers to ensure such checks take place.

"Use by dates are placed on foods which are highly perishable from a microbiological view and are therefore likely, after a short period, to constitute an immediate danger to human health. Trading Standards will continue to take action against any businesses flouting the law.”

