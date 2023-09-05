An urgent appeal has been issued by North Yorkshire Police to find a missing 12-year-old boy from York.

The force, who didn't give the boy's surname, said concerns are growing for William's welfare after he left his home in Foxwood after 2am on Tuesday.

William, who is 5ft 9ins tall, was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a cartoon pattern, grey joggers, and light green Sketcher trainers. He was carrying a large green backpack and was wearing a black baseball cap with patches and badges on it.

Anyone with information can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.