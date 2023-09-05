The father of a 12-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car on the M62 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Callum Rycroft, from Leeds, was walking on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 25 and 26 near Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, after the car he was travelling in with his father crashed at about 9.50pm on Saturday, 5 August.

Callum suffered fatal injuries after he was knocked down by a car which then left the scene.

Callum Rycroft was described as a 'beautiful, happy soul'. Credit: Family handout

Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

He also admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

He was remanded in custody after the hearing.

A 47-year-old man from Bolton, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, remains on bail pending further inquiries.

In a statement after his death, Callum's mother said he was a "beautiful, happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life".

“Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him," she said. "The house is so quiet without him here.

“We are devastated at what has happened."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.