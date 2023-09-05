A manufacturing company has been fined £200,000 after three workers were injured in an explosion.

The employees at Weir Minerals Europe Limited in Todmorden suffered burns to their faces, heads and backs while operating a furnace at the firm’s site on Halifax Road on 25 February 2020.

They had been melting a large amount of steel before an explosion took place in the furnace.

It had most likely been caused by water entering the furnace while the men were adding in the scrap metal, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

The investigation found that Weir Minerals Europe Limited was aware of the risk associated with wet scrap metal being added to the furnace.

However, the protection from rain that was in place at the time of the incident was not adequately implemented and maintained.

As well as causing injuries to the workers, the incident damaged surrounding equipment.

Weir Minerals Europe Limited pleaded guilty to a health and safety offence at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on 5 September.

It was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay £6,095 in costs.

HSE inspector Jackie Ferguson said: “This was a serious incident that could so easily have been avoided.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."

