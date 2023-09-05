Several cars stolen from across the country and a cannabis farm were uncovered after police tracked a suspected car thief to a "chop shop".

South Yorkshire Police made the discovery after following a stolen BMW from Grantham in Lincolnshire to a locked compound on Holmes Carr Industrial Estate in Rossington, Doncaster.

Once inside they found a Toyota and a Lexus stolen from London, a stolen BMW X3 stripped down for parts, another BMW taken from Warwickshire, a Skoda Kodiac stolen from Sheffield and two stolen Kia Sportage cars from Barnet and Essex.

A number of doors were found which had been removed from stolen cars. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

At least 10 car doors were stacked along a wall as well as a car in the process of being stripped for parts.

Forty cannabis plants were also seized.

Det Sgt Mark Jones said: "This was a sophisticated operation with stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from all over the country locked up inside the compound.

"We know the impact car theft can have on people. That’s why it’s so important for us to work with other forces across the nation to trace stolen vehicles and tear apart these ‘chop shops’."

No arrests have been made.

