Three people who died when two cars and a bus crashed have been identified as a Ukrainian woman and her children who were living in the UK.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the A61 near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Sunday 3 September after a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus.

A woman, a boy and a girl suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

Police have now confirmed the victims were 35-year-old Daria Bartienieva, her son, six-year-old Ihor Bartienieva, and her step-daughter, Anastasiia Bartienieva, who was 15.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "All three were from Ukraine and living in Ripon, North Yorkshire, at the time of the collision.

"Our thoughts are with their family members in the UK and Ukraine at this time."

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Following the crash, Holy Trinity Church said it would welcome staff, parents and children from nearby Holy Trinity School affected by what had happened.

The church said in an online post: "A space has been created where people can sit quietly, light a candle and write in a condolence book.

"There will be someone available to pray with you if you would like this.

"If you do come please keep quiet at this sensitive time."

