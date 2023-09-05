Residents of an East Yorkshire village have complained about the installation of "eyesore" bollards to prevent parking outside their homes.

Villagers used to park on a wide paved area along Abbey Grove in Willerby, amid an ongoing debate about whether it was a path or part of the road.

Many parked their vehicles on the pavement because of a shortage of on-street parking and a lack of driveways cut into the steep verge that runs next to the street.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council installed wooden posts following complaints from the parents of children at a nearby school that drivers were using the footpath on Abbey Grove.

The council said it was a necessary safety measure and residents were informed in advance and offered the chance to pay to have vehicle access installed.

One resident said the bollards made it difficult for his disabled father-in-law to navigate the steep verge.

Karl Elbeck said the bollards are unsafe. Credit: MEN Media

Karl Elbeck, 47, told the Hull Live website: "These bollards are a complete and utter disgrace. There hasn't been an accident down here since the 1970s so why are the bollards necessary? I have a disabled father-in-law and now we can't park the car next to the house for him to get out.

"In winter, this grass verge is an ice rink, so how on earth is he supposed to get down it safely? The same goes for delivery drivers. What am I meant to do about it if I can't afford to spend thousands having a driveway put in?

"This is such a pretty area, but these bollards are an absolute eyesore. We can kiss goodbye to our house prices now."

Jim Dennett, 74, said: "It's a disgrace, they put them in yesterday to stop people parking outside their own homes. The council seem to get these ideas into their heads but I just don't think this has been thought through."

Another resident, who already has a driveway, said the bollards were a waste of money.

The woman, who asked not to be named said: "No one ever got their cars blocked in before, and it wasn't unsafe, so it feels like they're just pressuring people to get driveways put in."

A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Following complaints we received from parents taking children to the school on Well Lane, Willerby, that people were driving along the footpath between Ashgate Road and Bellfield Drive, the council has installed wooden bollards in the path to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

“Local residents were informed of the move by letter in advance and, as they are private houses, they were offered the chance to pay to have a vehicles access installed to their homes to help them park their cars. Several residents took up the offer.

“At the same time, the council carried out some path improvements to the path, grassed verge repairs and installed some drainage to improve the path surface. The work was inspected this week, was carried out to a high standard and has improved the path considerably.”

Responding to difficulties faced by disabled residents in accessing their homes, the council added: “These bollards have been installed to protect pedestrians, it is illegal for people to drive along the path. Residents can apply for vehicle access. Anyone with a mobility aid can still travel along the path to their homes unhindered by the installation of the bollards."

