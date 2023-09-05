Play Brightcove video

Pritam Kaur celebrates her 110th birthday surrounded by family.

A woman who has lived in Yorkshire for 40 years has celebrated her 110th birthday.

Pritam Kaur, who moved to Halifax from India in the 1970s, marked the big day surrounded by family at Woodfield Grange care home.

Hundreds of birthday cards have poured in from strangers around the world to congratulate Pritam, thanks to a social media post that went viral.

Pritam's grandson Surinder Sekhon, said: "We feel blessed my dad's mum has come so far, and she's still strong, she's strong like an ox. She has a nickname here, the staff call her the machine - she just keeps on going."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.