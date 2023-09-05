Firefighters rescued three sheep from a car which crashed into a ditch after the driver ran off.

North Yorkshire Police Police contacted the fire service after the BMW lost control on Low Field Lane, in the village of Scaryingham, north east of York.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The driver of the vehicle had absconded, leaving three sheep in the vehicle, one on the back seat and 2 in the boot.

"Fire crews released the sheep into the safe hands of a neighbouring farmer who will look after the sheep overnight before being reunited back at home."

They used hydraulic cutters to remove the door to release the sheep.

