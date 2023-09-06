A double decker bus driver has died after a crash with a crop sprayer.

The man, aged in his 50s and from Skegness, suffered fatal injuries in the collision on the A52 at the village of Benington, near Boston, Lincolnshire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

The driver of the crop sprayer was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed on Wednesday morning.

Lincolnshire Police want to speak to witnesses.