Watch the latest ITV News Calendar South programme (when available).

The full 30-minute ITV News Calendar programmes are generally available for 24 hours after the first transmission.

You can catch-up with the ITV News Calendar programme on weekdays for 24 hours after it is broadcast on ITV.

The programme is on-air at 6pm every day and has two editions .

The Calendar South programme covers the news in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, along with parts of South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire .

The Calendar North programme covers the news in North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, along with parts of South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Lincolnshire.