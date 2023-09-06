Two arrested after man stabbed to death in Barnsley

George Street Barnsley
Police were called to George Street in Wosbrough on Tuesday. Credit: Google

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Barnsley.

Police were called to a property on George Street, Worsbrough, at 11.19pm on Tuesday night after the man was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. His family has been informed.

A 45-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

