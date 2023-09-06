A driver caught on CCTV throwing a bag of fast food rubbish out of his car window has been fined.

Ellis Gibbs, of The Avenue, Anlaby, East Yorkshire, was filmed dropping a large McDonald’s bag from his car in the car park of East Riding Leisure Centre at Haltemprice before driving off on 29 September last year.

He was prosecuted after he failed to respond to the council’s letters.

Gibbs admitted littering when he appeared before Beverley Magistrates’ Court and was fined £106.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £43.

Carl Skelton, acting director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "Dumped waste like fast food bags is a problem everywhere. People can easily use a bin nearby or take their rubbish home. There’s no excuse."