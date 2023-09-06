Two more arrested on suspicion of murder after man died from stab wounds in Worsbrough in Barnsley
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Barnsley.
Police were called to a property on George Street, Worsbrough, at 11.19pm on Tuesday night after the man was stabbed.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. His family has been informed.
Two men, aged 24 and 25, have this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 45-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police this afternoon confirmed that following a post mortem examination the man died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
