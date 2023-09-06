Work has started to dismantle a temporary television mast five years after it was installed following upgrades to the permanent tower.

Engineers using a helicopter are taking down the mast at Emley Moor in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, piece by piece.

The temporary mast was installed in 2018 to enable essential updates to the antenna on the permanent, concrete tower as part of a nationwide project to clear some frequencies that were used for TV to be used for mobile data.

A section of the mast is brought down to earth. Credit: Arqiva

Following the successful switchover back to the main tower, work began to remove the broadcasting equipment from the temporary mast before the structure itself was dismantled.

Work is due to finish by 22 September. The Emley Moor site will be completely closed and people are asked to stay away while the work is ongoing.

The concrete tower at Emley began transmitting in 1971 and is a Grade II listed building. At 1,084ft (330.4m) tall, it is the UK's largest freestanding structure.