The family of a bus driver who died after a crash with a crop sprayer have paid tribute to him.

Danny Bell, 54, from Ingoldmells, Skegness died following a road traffic collision on the A52, Butterwick Road, Boston on Tuesday, 5 September.

In a statement his family, said: “As a close family we are truly devastated by what has happened. No words can describe the pain we’re suffering right now. Danny was a kind, caring and funny man who would do anything for anyone.

"Danny lived for his family, friends and two dogs, Maggie-May and Looby-Loo. Danny was a great dad and great grandad. Forevermore, Danny will live on through our love and memories. Our lives will never be the same.

"As a family we would like to thank everybody who has sent messages of condolences to pay their respects and show their support at this incredibly sad time.

"Our heartfelt appreciation is extended to Lincolnshire Police, our family liaison officer and the investigation team who are continuing to support us and investigate what happened.

"In addition, our heartfelt appreciation is extended to the police officers, paramedics and other emergency services who attended the collision along with everybody who stopped to help – thank you”.