An urgent appeal has been issued by West Yorkshire Police to find a missing man who disappeared in the early hours of the morning.

Officers said they were increasingly concerned for the welfare of 53-year-old Simon Foley, who was last seen on Doncaster Road heading in the direction of Wakefield at around 12.30am on Wednesday.

He is described by police as 5ft 11ins tall, and was last seen wearing glasses, a bright orange t-shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

