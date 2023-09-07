A low bridge nicknamed "the van eater" after multiple crashes is to close for repairs.

The bridge, on Wintringham Road in Grimsby, stands at 2.4m and is notorious for catching out drivers of tall vehicles.

Residents have complained after a string of incidents. It is understood there were five collisions last year alone.

Ewelina Milewska told the Grimsby Live website: "There are so many accidents here because of how quickly the vehicles are going. Reading and looking at the signs is the most important thing, and people don't look. When they realise there's a problem, why don't they reverse back?

"I've lived here for three years and every day I see something, cars speeding and accidents, especially at school time when there are kids walking here. It's very dangerous."

Residents have complained about the number of incidents over the years, with five vans crashing into the bridge last year alone.

There are two signs informing people of the bridge's height.

In a previous statement North East Lincolnshire Council said extra signage was installed three years ago to warn drivers.

There are also parking restrictions on part of the road leading to the bridge to ensure the road near the bridge is clear of vehicles.

The council added: “Raising the height of the bridge is not an option due to the significant impact this would have on Peaks Parkway traffic. If there are more incidents of drivers colliding with the bridge in the future, further restrictions can be explored. The council will continue to monitor this situation.

"Drivers are kindly asked to remind themselves of the height of their vehicles and pay particular attention when approaching Wintringham Road Bridge."

The aftermath of one of the crashes. Credit: MEN Media

The road will now be shut from 9am to 3.30pm on Wednesday, 13 September, for further improvements to the signs. Diversions will be put in place, but footpath access will be maintained.

A spokesperson for the council apologised for the inconvenience saying: "The council, Equans and contractor McCann’s would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.