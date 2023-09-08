Nearly 30 suspected paedophiles were arrested in two weeks of raids by police investigating online sex offenders.

The South Yorkshire Police internet sex offences team (ISOT) has been monitoring offenders targeting children online for the last year.

It culminated with 13 days of swoops, resulting in 28 arrests for offences including possession of indecent images of children, sexual communication with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, as well as rape and sexual assault.

Police also seized 285 devices.

Det Insp Inspector Lee Wilson, who leads the ISOT, said: "Our focus is to get these individuals into custody and wherever possible. We seek to secure charges quickly working alongside the Crown Prosecution Service. In some cases, this can happen there and then.

"However, as much of the evidence exists in the digital world, we need to seize digital devices so that they can be forensically examined."

Police also took steps to safeguard 21 children identified as being at risk of sexual harm.

Det Insp Wilson said: "The team works incredibly hard to progress any and all information about suspected online sex crimes, arresting individuals and seizing their devices. This swift, decisive action halts their criminality and can disrupt an entire network of sexual predators.

"Our work does not stop and will not stop, however, and we move forward into the next 12 months with resolve and determination."

