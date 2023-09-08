Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage, provided by Tahir Zeb, shows the boy being hit while walking on the zebra crossing on Horton Grange Road in Bradford.

An MP says safety measures are needed as a "matter of urgency" after footage emerged of the moment an eight-year-old boy was hit by a car on a notorious zebra crossing in Bradford.

The boy was crossing Horton Grange Road when he was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.

The driver of the Jetta stopped at the scene and the boy was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering what have been described as minor injuries.

The crossing gained notoriety after going viral on social media in a video which showed several drivers failing to stop for pedestrians and cyclists.

Naz Shah, the Labour MP for Bradford West told ITV News she is urging the council to act. She added that the issue was first raised by residents "years ago" and described the situation as a "matter of urgency".

Tahir Zeb, who lives opposite the site, set up CCTV cameras to film evidence of the accidents after witnessing them regularly.

He said he was "surprised no one had died" on the crossing, adding that he has been chasing the council for "decades" to fix the issue.

Bradford Council said it planned to install traffic lights to replace the zebra crossing.

A spokesperson, said: “We have prioritised this scheme for progression. Funding has been identified and the necessary statutory process has been undertaken. We are currently awaiting availability of a suitable contractor after which the scheme will be delivered as quickly as possible.”Police enquiries into Wednesday's collision are ongoing.

In a statement the force said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101."

