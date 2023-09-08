A fifth person has been arrested after the death of a man in Barnsley.

Police were called to a property on George Street, Worsbrough, at 11.19pm on 5 September, following reports that 35-year-old Carl Dixon had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder today, 8 September, and is currently in police custody.

Four other people – three men and a woman – also remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Carl’s family has paid tribute to him, saying: “As a family, we are devastated at the loss of Carl. He was loved more than he will ever know, and was a great brother and uncle.“We kindly ask for our privacy to be respected at this time, as we process this tragic loss of life. It is our hope that justice is secured for him.”

