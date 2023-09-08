Play Brightcove video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

A teammate of a rising ice hockey star who died at the age of 20 has said he will be "there with me" as he dons the shirt worn by his friend for the first game of the new season.

Alex Graham, who was described as "an outstanding talent" had just signed his first professional contract with Sheffield Steelers when he lost his life suddenly in June. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Fellow player Cole Shudra will wear Graham's number 21 shirt for the side's season opener on Saturday. The initials "AG" have been painted onto the ice at Sheffield Arena in his honour.

Shudra, son of Steelers legend "Rocket" Ron Shudra, paid a heartfelt tribute to Graham, who he described as a "great guy" and "a real close friend".

He said: "Being two lads from Sheffield, it was always either I would drive to the rink with him [or him with me]. We just shared a lot of time together.

"It was probably one of the hardest moments I’ve had so far in my life, losing him, and obviously being such a close friend. It’s just tough. It’s tough to deal with."

He added: "I think every time I pull that shirt on, that thought will be in my head: that he’s there with me – and with all the boys.

Alex Graham had just signed a professional contract. Credit: Sheffield Steelers

"He’ll definitely be there with us when we take to the ice on Saturday."

Graham, said to be a natural on the ice, came through his junior career mainly representing Bradford and Sheffield, as well as representing the Midland and Northern conferences.

He played for England at under-15, under-18 and under-20s level, as well as representing Great Britain.

After making 81 appearances since his debut in 2019, he signed his first full-time professional contract with the Steelers the month before his death.

Steelers forward Robert Dowd described him as "an awesome lad", adding: "He was a really good mate and a good laugh. It’s going to be really tough without him. It’s devastating. We’re going to miss him."

Ahead of the first game of the season on Saturday, Graham's number 21 will be added to the Steelers’ banner.

Coach Aaron Fox said Graham was "was growing into his own as a player. I had big, high hopes for him this year. It’s just tragedy strikes… awful."

