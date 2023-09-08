A council has ordered the Home Office to stop work to convert a former RAF base into accommodation for asylum seekers.

West Lindsey District Council has served a temporary stop notice ordering the cessation of further development at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Scampton is due to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers, with the first arriving next month.

Last month portable cabins were seen being moved onto the runway at the airbase, which was home to the famous Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team.

The council claims the Home Office has breached planning laws relating to the listed buildings and archaeology on the site.

It says the installation of permanent fencing, intrusive surveying works, groundworks, and connections to utilities have the potential to cause "irreversible damage to important heritage assets".

The notice was displayed on site from 7am on Friday and is in force for 28 days.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, the council's director of planning, said the Home Office had failed to provide details of its planned work despite repeated requests.

She added: "Additionally, the council has not been approached to determine whether listed building consent is required for works currently being undertaken on the site.

"The council is concerned about the future of the significant and important heritage on site at RAF Scampton and the Home Office has not provided the necessary information or reassurances.

"Unfortunately, we have been left with no alternative."

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

