A major motorway in North Yorkshire will be partially closed all day after a "substantial" spillage of offal.

Two out of three lanes on the A1(M) Southbound between Junctions 53 and 52 have been closed and will remain closed throughout the day.

A spokesperson for National Highways said that the road would be closed to "allow for emergency resurfacing works to take place" after a large amount of offal spilt across the carriageway.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on approach.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.