A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of woman who went missing after a funeral.

The body of 48-year-old Emily Sanderson was discovered at a property at Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, on Tuesday, 30 May.

She had been reported missing on 25 May, six days after she was last seen at a family funeral.

A post-mortem examination found that she died as a result of head injuries.

Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of murder by South Yorkshire Police on 2 June and charged the following day.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, Nicholls, 43, entered a guilty plea and was told he would be sentenced on 6 October this year.

Her Honour Judge Sarah Wright, confirmed Nicholls, who appeared from custody over a video link, will be remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.