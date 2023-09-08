Man admits murder of Emily Sanderson in Sheffield

Emily Sanderson Sheffield murder victim
Emily's body was found inside a property on Crofton Avenue, Sheffield in May this year.

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of woman who went missing after a funeral.

The body of 48-year-old Emily Sanderson was discovered at a property at Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, on Tuesday, 30 May.

She had been reported missing on 25 May, six days after she was last seen at a family funeral.

A post-mortem examination found that she died as a result of head injuries.

Man appears in court charged with murder of woman reported missing

Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of murder by South Yorkshire Police on 2 June and charged the following day.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, Nicholls, 43, entered a guilty plea and was told he would be sentenced on 6 October this year.

Her Honour Judge Sarah Wright, confirmed Nicholls, who appeared from custody over a video link, will be remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing.

