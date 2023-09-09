The family of an 18-year-old man who died in a collision on the A17 in Lincolnshire have released a touching tribute to their son.

John Sparks was driving a Citroen C4 which was in collision with an HGV at Sutterton on 3 September. He has been described by his family as a 'devoted son, brother, uncle and grandson - who brought joy to everyone he met'.

in a joint statement they said: "He was beloved, and his parents have said he was a better son than anyone could have wished for. His sister said he was one of the people she was closest to in the world, and she loved watching him be an uncle to her daughter, and is heartbroken that they won’t get to grow up together."Alongside his family, John had many friends who have said he was one of the nicest people you could meet. It didn’t matter what you threw at him, he would always be smiling and joking."He was passionate about all he was involved with, taking a massive amount of pride in every aspect of his work both at McDonald’s and his college."He enjoyed going to the gym with his friends, computing, swimming, and fishing, and he was excited to start his Computer Science degree at the University of Lincoln this September."John brought joy to everyone he met, and now a piece of us will always be missing."

