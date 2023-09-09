An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called shortly after 3am to reports that a man had been stabbed on Carver Street/Rockingham Street.

Shortly after a second report was received that someone had been hit by a car at the same location.

The two incidents are currently being treated as linked.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second man, also in his 20s, was taken hospital with potentially life-changing leg injuries.

A third man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs with the intention to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.

Both Carver Street and Rockingham Street remain closed while officers carry out their investigations.

Detective Inspector Mark Cockayne, investigating, said: “I know incidents of violence such as this will be a cause for concern for people who live, work in and visit Sheffield city centre.

“There will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area today as officers continue their work and to provide reassurance. Please speak to them if you have any concerns or any information which could help the investigation – they are there for you.”

