Police are appealing for information after the body of a woman was recovered from Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Shortly after 6am this morning (9 September) , police were called to Waterloo Lake where a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water. Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are conducting enquiries into the circumstances and are working to establish the woman's identity. She is described as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks, and black boots. The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending a post-mortem examination. Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Police said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist with our investigation." "We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Roundhay Park area this morning or overnight who may have seen a woman matching the description above and has not yet spoken with police." "A police cordon will be in place for some time, whilst we continue with our enquiries."