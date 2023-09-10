Two men charged with murder of Carl Dixon in Barnsley

Two people have been charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in Barnsley.

Carl Dixon was found critically injured at a property on George Street, Worsbrough, on 5 September. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Daniel Cheetham, 25, of Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough, and Liam Shaw, 24, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with murder and remanded in custody. They will appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.

Three other people were arrested by officers investigating the death of Mr Dixon,

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.

