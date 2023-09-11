Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy went missing from home in Leeds.

Riley Maltas, 15, was reported missing from his home in east Leeds last night.

West Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for his welfare.

After going missing previously he was found in Derby.

Riley is 6ft 1in tall and slim, with black shoulder-length hair, which is straightened and in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a long, black body-warmer with a light fur hood, cream Nike trousers, and Nike silders with a blue base and white tick.

Anyone with information should contact Leeds District CID via 101.