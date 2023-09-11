Woman's death in Roundhay Park's Waterloo Lake in Leeds not suspicious
The death of a woman whose body was found in a park's lake is not being treated as suspicious.
The woman was found dead in Waterloo Lake, in Roundhay Park, Leeds, on Saturday, 9 September.
West Yorkshire Police said she has been identified and her family have been informed.
There were no suspicious circumstances.
